ARTSFAIRFAX has announced plans to present 37 arts organizations with nearly $400,000 in grants for fiscal 2020.
The grants will support more than 14,000 performances, exhibitions, events, classes and other activities, and engage audiences of more than 400,000 Fairfax County residents and visitors.
“Fairfax County benefits from a dynamic and diverse arts sector comprised of cultural organizations, which are centerpieces and economic engines of their communities,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ARTSFAIRFAX (formerly the Arts Council of Fairfax County).
Operating-support grants will range from $500 to $50,000, and were determined through a panel-review process. Operating-support grants require each organization to raise a two-to-one match in private funds.
