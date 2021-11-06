[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax Ballet Company’s classical “Nutcracker” returns to the stage Nov. 27-28 at Fairfax High School. Show times are 4 p.m.
“This classical full-length production is a family-favorite holiday tradition in Northern Virginia,” producers said. “Members of the Fairfax Ballet Company, along with students from the Russell School of Ballet and special guest artists, bring the merry evening of dancing and dreaming to life."
This year, the production features a reimagined battle scene between mice and soldiers and introduces “Icicles” in the Waltz of the Snowflakes.
Guest professional artists from Ballet Des Moines – Logan Hillman and Amelia Grubb Hillman – will dance the roles of Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy. It’s a full-circle moment for Hillman, as he once performed with the Fairfax Ballet Company as a young dancer.
Fairfax Ballet Company member Heather Qian, a junior at Oakton High School, will dance the role of Clara. Carlos Martinez, a George Mason University senior, will portray both the Nutcracker Prince and the Soldier Doll.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.fairfaxballet.com.
