Fairfax County is taking prudent steps, from budget cutbacks to carefully spending federal stimulus funds, to help the county weather the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay suggested to the McLean Citizen Association (MCA) during the group’s May 21 “virtual” membership meeting.
McKay, a lifelong Fairfax County resident who won the post in the November 2019 election, said he’s seen plenty of changes over the decades, but never has felt prouder of the county’s people, business owners and medical personnel because of the way they have responded to the crisis.
“I think the tenacity of our residents and how strong we are as a community will allow Fairfax to recover from this pandemic faster than probably anywhere else in the country,” he said. “We’re in an excellent position because we have the assets and resources, because we have a community that cares.”
The county’s COVID-19 case numbers may seem high compared with the rest of Virginia, but McKay cautioned those were not per-capita figures. If measured that way, the county is better off than some other parts of the state, he said.
Fairfax County is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the number of people tested each week has risen from 350 in March to 7,000 now, McKay said. The county also is close to meeting requirements for a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment for hospital workers and county staff, he said.
While the county is meeting those criteria outlined in Gov. Northam’s reopening plan, it is having a tough time meeting another of the key standards: an adequate supply of hospital beds and intensive-care-unit capacity.
From March 24 to May 19, the availability of adult-critical-care beds in the county has decreased from 40 percent to 25.
“That’s one area where we still have a red flag up to look at carefully,” he said.
Gov. Northam likely will begin Phase 1 of the reopening plan the week after Memorial Day, but county officials are keen on moving toward Phase 2, which will allow businesses to operate with a higher capacity of customers, McKay said.
Delaying the reopening in Northern Virginia was the right thing to do, as opening too early might have delayed attainment of Phase 2, the chairman said. The public can help during Phase 1 by continuing to follow health practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as social distancing.
“We can’t slide,” he said. “We can’t let down our guard. We can’t signal that we’re back to normal because, frankly, we’re not there yet.”
McKay also touched on the county’s revised fiscal year 2021 budget, which supervisors adopted May 12. Supervisors held the county’s real-estate-tax rate at $1.15 per $100 assessed valuation, instead of considering a 3-cent increase proposed in February by County Executive Bryan Hill, and limited the transfer increase to county schools to just $7.31 million.
“People are struggling. We have to be cognizant of that,” McKay said. “We are projecting a significant loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic, as you may expect. The floor on that is likely to be $165 million. I think it’s going to end up a lot higher than that.”
Supervisors throughout the coming fiscal year will evaluate the county’s financial position because of the public-health crisis, McKay said, adding that officials would err on the side of being conservative.
The chairman also touched on how county officials plan to spend the $200 million received under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The county will use $25 million for its Fairfax Rise grant program for small businesses, $2.5 million for a small-business loan program, $20 million for helping non-profit organizations provide direct services to vulnerable residents and $5 million for a non-profit sustainability fund.
“The number of people seeking assistance is far greater than it ever has been before and we know that if we put money into these community-based non-profits, then we can stretch our dollar much further than if the county were directly providing these resources,” he said.
The CARES Act funds allocated so far have been for fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30, and supervisors will identify ways to spend the rest of the moneys after fiscal 2021 begins, McKay said.
“What we don’t want to do is burn through that money so quickly that we no longer have it to help the community in the long run,” he said.
One key priority will be getting Fairfax County Public Schools up and running again. McKay, who has two children in elementary school, was disappointed with the rollout of the school system’s distance-learning program during the pandemic.
“I’m one of those real frustrated parents that wants answers,” he said. “And we will get those answers and make the necessary adjustments so that if we do have to do some form of distance learning in the fall, that we’re there to support the School Board and the personnel in schools to make that happen.”
Dale Stein, who was hosting his last meeting as MCA’s president, credited McKay, County Executive Hill and Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) for pressing for prudent budget changes after the pandemic struck.
“When the coronavirus began threatening the community and our economy, the Board of Supervisors immediately and necessarily transformed the budget,” he said. “The supervisors acted quickly, in a highly responsible manner.”
Incoming MCA president Robert Jackson said McKay’s remarks were “thoughtful and appropriate under these difficult circumstances” was pleased to see his focus on opening businesses in the county. Jackson also approved of supervisors’ plans to re-examine the county’s budget every quarter during the crisis.
“Similarly, I believe the conservative approach of rationing aid from Uncle Sam is good,” he said. “We don’t know what the future will bring.”
