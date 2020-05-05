Fairfax County residents who testified last week about County Executive Bryan Hill’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget as usual pressed for schools and social-services spending, but many also were intent on curbing extraneous spending.
The Board of Supervisors held required public hearings April 28 through 30 so residents and organizations could weigh in on the budget, which Hill in recent weeks had scaled back to reflect revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.
The board kicked off the hearing with a presentation from Fairfax County Public Schools, which receives slightly more than half the county’s general-fund revenues.
Speaking in a video recorded at home, School Board Chairman Karen Corbett Sanders (Mount Vernon District) thanked Hill for his initial budget proposal, which nearly would have funded the school system’s transfer request and financed healthy raises for school employees.
Because of the ongoing pandemic and resultant tax-revenue losses, the School Board now expects to have $88 million less to work with, Corbett Sanders said. But the revenue picture from the state is not as dire as previously predicted, she said.
The school system expects to receive one-time funding of $20.8 million under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and also may get moneys from Gov. Northam’s Emergency Education Relief Act, she said.
Corbett Sanders acknowledged the crisis was a time of shared sacrifice in the county and said the School Board is committed to working with supervisors to get through this tumultuous period. Though county schools are being challenged severely during the pandemic, the scope of their mission has come evident, she added.
“Now more than ever, we understand how important a thriving and successful school system supports more than just student learning,” Corbett Sanders said. “Our schools are a hub of social activity, a place to make connections and a place to have a sense of belonging.”
Judith Harbeck of the Northern Virginia Council of Citizens Associations took the school system to task for its botched distance-learning rollout in April.
“The pandemic exposed what many have known for years,” she said. “The online and technical capabilities of FCPS need reviewing and updating.”
Fairfax Education Association president Kimberly Adams asked supervisors to give top priority to pay raises for county and school employees once the budget situation improves.
“We ask that you begin with people and continue with programs as moneys allow,” Adams said.
But Sully District resident Charles McAndrew, a county resident since 1968, urged supervisors not to hold the real-estate-tax rate steady as planned, but cut it by 3 cents to $1.12 per $100 assessed valuation to offset impacts on homeowners from higher assessments.
McAndrew also implored the Board of Supervisors to set the county’s minimum retirement age at 62 for new hires or employees now under 40. That age threshold would mirror the one under which people may receive Social Security benefits.
McAndrew supported the county’s plan to hire eight more Health Department employees to deal with the pandemic, but opposed a schools-transfer increase and said spending on public-safety construction projects should be held off until the economy improves.
County resident James Parmelee also decried the prospect of increased real-estate taxes because of higher assessments, and said supervisors earlier this year had acknowledged the harm of taxes when they declined to act on an admissions-tax proposal.
“Even if the economy is strong, why would you want to hurt it with new taxes?” Parmelee asked. “People can spend the money better than the government can spend it, and when you take it out of their hands, it has an impact.”
Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance president Arthur Purves similarly was unhappy with the budget proposal, saying private-sector employees were losing jobs and income while county and school employees were receiving full pay while not working.
Purves issued his annual laments about the rise in county taxes, relative to inflation, and poor public-school performance, which he said especially harmed Hispanic and African-American students. And the pandemic response? Purves opposed what he called a “devastating government economic lock-down that has not been supported by evidence and is unconstitutional.”
Great Falls resident Thomas Cranmer supported cutting real estate taxes and giving a $5,000-per-child incentive for home schooling.
“The key is to get Fairfax County working again, by realizing the virus forecasts were overblown,” he added.
Sonya Breehey, Northern Virginia advocacy manager for the Coalition for Smarter Growth, pressed for continued support of affordable-housing and mass-transit initiatives.
County resident Joyce Cantrell asked supervisors not to reduce funding for A New Beginning, a residential-treatment program that she credited with helping her stay sober for 20 years.
“I cannot even imagine what it would mean for this program not to survive,” she said. “It’s saved so many lives.”
