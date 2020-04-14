In response to adverse economic impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak, Fairfax County government officials have removed major planks from the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget – including wage increases for employees and a 3-cent hike in the real-estate-tax rate – and will hold required public hearings on the budget two weeks later than previously scheduled.
Fairfax County’s economic environment was vastly different when County Executive Bryan Hill presented his proposed fiscal 2021 budget on Feb. 25. Hill’s plan called for the real-estate-tax rate to rise 3 cents to $1.18 per $100 assessed valuation, with a penny of that rate going toward affordable-housing initiatives.
The county executive’s revised budget proposal, issued April 7, would eliminate all proposed tax-rate increases, fee hikes, pay adjustments for employees and extended library hours.
The budget changes also would eliminate positions and funding for the future South County Police Station in Lorton and Scotts Run Fire Station in the McLean/Tysons area.
Hill did not expect those spending deferrals to cause difficulties, given the facilities’ construction schedules, but wrote that if the pandemic is long-lasting, county officials could move existing Fire and Rescue Department employees and apparatuses to the new fire station or keep the facility vacant for a while in lieu of adding new personnel.
Hill originally planned to increase the transfer to Fairfax County Public Schools by $85.5 million, but his revised proposal is about one-twelfth of that at $7.3 million.
Hill also has withdrawn a proposal to begin charging a 4-percent admissions tax on entertainment venues (with some exceptions), which would have raised about $3 million per year. That proposal already had received push-back from Supervisors John Foust (D-Dranesville) and Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield), who argued imposing such a tax further would harm arts-and-entertainment organizations and businesses that already had been devastated by shutdowns stemming from the COVID-19 public-health crisis.
Hill agreed with that view in his revised budget proposal, writing that “now is not the appropriate time for us to consider this tax.”
But even if supervisors leave the real-estate-tax rate at its current level, the average homeowner would end up paying $172 more anyway because of higher property assessments.
Arthur Purves, president of the Fairfax County Taxpayers Alliance, said the revised budget proposal is not fiscally austere enough, given the circumstances.
“Don’t homeowners and renters, who have lost jobs and pay, need a tax cut?” Purves asked in a letter to Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
The Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the budget April 28 to 30, two weeks later than previously planned, and adopt the fiscal 2021 budget May 12, a delay of one week from the former schedule.
Hill has recommended that supervisors postpone approval of the county’s capital-improvement program (CIP) until June and delay approval of the Countywide Strategic Plan.
The economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis cannot be assessed accurately yet, because the situation has no previous parallel, Hill wrote. Matters likely will remain in flux for some time, he wrote.
“We may be faced with cycles of social distancing and economic disruption for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.
