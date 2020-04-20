Fairfax County Circuit Court has stopped holding civil and criminal trials during the COVID-19 outbreak – to the consternation of its chief public defender – but still offers its other services, albeit some using alternative methods.
“The Circuit Court Clerk’s office is trying to maintain normal business operations,” Clerk of the Court John Frey told the Sun Gazette in an April 16 e-mail. “We are following the chief justice of the Virginia Supreme Court’s suspension orders, which limit the types of civil and criminal matters being heard to emergencies, bond motions, speedy-trial issues, etc.”
The Circuit Court did not have a grand jury in April, and officials have not yet set a time for resumption of jury trials or grand juries. Arraignments still are being held, Frey said.
“Our judges are very cognizant of speedy-trial issues,” he said.
But Dawn Butorac, chief public defender for Fairfax County, said the emergency measures are wreaking havoc with future court dates and denying defendants’ their right to expeditious trials.
Under normal circumstances, state law would require people who are incarcerated getting a trial within five months of a finding of probable cause, unless they agreed to waive the timeline. For non-incarcerated people, that deadline is nine months, Butorac said.
The Virginia Supreme Court twice has issued judicial emergency orders giving local courts more leeway in setting trial dates, and could issue additional orders should justices deem it necessary.
The state Supreme Court’s order does permit trials for defendants who are coming up on their speedy-trial deadlines, Butorac said. But the Fairfax County Circuit Court has ruled that cases during the emergency are “tolled” and that the time defendants are held during this period does not count toward their speedy-trial deadline, she said.
“I think the ruling flies in the face of the Constitution,” Butorac said. “Many defendants have been incarcerated for several months and are on hold. These are all people who are presumed innocent and haven’t been convicted of anything.”
Butorac estimated there were about a dozen defendants being served by Fairfax County public defenders who are affected by the ruling.
The court system also has been requiring cash bonds of some newly arrested clients who have no sources of funding to pay them, and therefore must remain in jail, she said.
Butorac said she had no idea when the county’s legal system would return to normal and added the delays likely would affect cases scheduled for the fall, as lawyers have been unable to file pre-trial motions.
Butorac anticipated that when courts resume regular operations, defense attorneys will file motions regarding violations of their clients’ speedy-trial rights.
“There will be a lot of long-term consequences for what’s happening,” she predicted.
The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office still is conducting notary operations, but has stopped issuing in-person marriage licenses, Frey said. The office implemented a new, remote-marriage-license procedure April 15, he said.
“So far, it is going smoothly, and most customers are happy with the process,” Frey said.
In the coming weeks, the office will stop conducting in-person probate appointments, but personnel have begun testing a remote probate program, he said.
“This will be helpful even after the pandemic is over, since many people have to come to Virginia to probate their parents’ estates,” Frey said. “Not having to travel to Virginia will be a great help to a number of people.”
During that same time frame, the office’s staff will stop taking land-record recordings over the counter. Before the pandemic, about 70 percent of the land records already were being recorded using an electronic system, Frey said.
“Since we have our own free electronic service and have several national e-recording firms that e-file with us, I do not anticipate a major inconvenience to the public,” he said.
The office still is processing permits for the concealed carrying of firearms, granting 818 permits in January, 601 in February and 687 in March.
For the first half of April, the office issued 223 concealed-carry permits, Frey said, bringing the year’s total to 2,329 as of April 15.
