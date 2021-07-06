[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County officials are facing a task so surreal that it’s usually the subject of idle dreams: how to spend nearly $1 billion in pandemic-sparked stimulus funds.
“I think we’re going to look back in a couple of years and realize this is a once-in-a-generation, maybe once-in-two-generations, situation where the federal government is this involved and this generous,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) at the June 29 meeting of the Board of Supervisors’ Budget Committee.
To date, the county and its school system either have received or anticipate receiving $978.2 million in grant awards and stimulus support, said Christina Jackson, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget.
“It’s quite significant and we’ve received this over a fairly short period of time,” Jackson said.
These include $200.2 million in CARES coronavirus relief funds, an anticipated $222.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) coronavirus fiscal-recovery funds for state and local governments: $200.3 in other county awards and grants (including $69.6 million in emergency rental assistance); $28.6 million in approved reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA); and $326.5 million in stimulus fund for the county’s schools.
FEMA reimbursements likely will end Sept. 30 if officials declare an end to the pandemic emergency.
The county must obligate at least 65 percent of the first $34.5 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds by Sept. 30; the remainder will be available for one year past that. At least half of the remaining $35.1 million of rental-assistance funds must be obligated by Sept. 30, 2022, with the rest available for three more years.
County officials should prepare to handle a deluge of rental-assistance applications when the eviction moratorium is lifted at the end of July, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
“We certainly don’t want to leave a dollar on the table that could be helping people in our community,” he said.
CARES coronavirus relief funds must be spent by Dec. 31 this year. ARPA funds will have a longer timeline, with moneys obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by two years later.
Eligible ARPA expenses include offsetting negative economic impacts, containing or mitigating COVID and offering premium pay for eligible people working in healthcare, grocery stores, food service, education, childcare, sanitation and transit.
ARPA moneys also may cover investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and fill governmental budget shortfalls. The latter are calibrated from fiscal year 2019 spending and allow a 4.1-percent annual increase for the next four fiscal years.
“It’s not purely calculating revenue loss, but it’s actually calculating the revenue growth that hasn’t been realized as a result of the pandemic,” Jackson said. County officials likely will be able to justify the entire $222 million in eligible funds under this category, she said.
County officials recommend allocating $57 million in ARPA funds to offset negative economic impacts. The county already has allocated $25 million for the PIVOT grant program. Other suggested expenditures include $15 million for affordable-housing investments, $10 million in grants to childcare providers and human-services nonprofits, $7 million for food and basic-needs assistance, and $1 million for job-training and workforce-development programs.
Officials also recommend spending $20 million in ARPA funds for the county’s public-health response. This includes $3 million for contact tracing, $5 million for non-congregate sheltering, $2 million for personal protective equipment, $8 million for health workers in schools and $2 million for behavioral health initiatives.
County officials recommend spending another $7 million in ARPA funds for Park Authority support and another $10 million in one-time investments, such as information-technology projects and vehicle replacements, including possible electric ones.
The Park Authority has suffered significant revenue impacts because of the pandemic, Jackson said.
“They did a superb job in limiting their expenses,” she said. “They were actually able to achieve some savings on the general-fund side that we were able to move over to the operating fund.”
A further $17.4 million in ARPA moneys remains unallocated so far. County officials aim to use coronavirus-relief funds mostly for one-time investments.
“To the extent that we do use them for recurring expenses, we will include those recurring costs in the baseline budget for the next year,” Jackson said.
Alcorn urged that some funds also be used for structural improvements in schools, job training and county programs.
Such substantial stimulus funding likely will not come again, Alcorn said, “so let’s make sure we get some long-term use out of it as well as the short-term things we have to do.”
Supervisor Patrick Herrity (R-Springfield) concurred and recommended that county staff focus on unfunded identified needs rather than new programs.
McKay marveled at county staff’s ability to navigate through various funding sources and rules to come up with a robust funding package. The challenge now is to direct those funds to where they’re most needed, he said.
“Everything we’re doing should be driven by the hardest-hit sectors, the hardest-hit people and the hardest-hit communities in the county,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.