As construction activity picks up on the redeveloping west end of Falls Church, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is planning authorize a pair of public hearings to prohibit through-truck traffic on two parallel streets on the McLean/Falls Church border.
Both hearings would be held Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. at the board’s only scheduled meeting that month, and pertain to proposals to restrict through traffic of trucks weighing more than 7,500 pounds on those sections of the roads.
The restrictions would apply to:
• Grove Avenue between Haycock Road in Fairfax County and N. West Street in the city of Falls Church. An alternative route would skirt drivers around the detour area by having them take Haycock Road southwest to West Broad Street, then head southeast on West Broad Street, make a left turn on to N. West Street and catch up with Grove Avenue there.
• Highland Avenue between Haycock Road in Fairfax County and N. West Street in Falls Church. A detour route here would take drivers from northeast-bound Haycock Road to a right turn on to southbound Great Falls Street to a left turn on to westbound N. West Street to Highland Avenue.
Officials are proposing to include the restrictions in the county’s Residential Traffic Administration Program after hearing complaints about the negative impact of through-truck traffic from residents living on those streets.
The Dranesville District supervisor’s office asked county staff to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to develop through-truck restrictions for both roads.
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation on April 20 received an e-mail from city of Falls Church public-works staff that indicated support for the proposed restrictions.
Following the hearings, Fairfax County officials will send the restriction requests to VDOT, which will conduct formal engineering studies on the proposals. The Commonwealth Transportation Board then would be asked to enact the prohibitions.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
