Fairfax County in May made up some ground in its quest to have the highest 2021 home sales across the Mid-Atlantic region, but continues to trail perennial champ Philadelphia.
In May, Fairfax recorded 1,978 sales to 1,753 for Philadelphia, according to figures reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS.
That brings Fairfax County a little closer to the City of Brotherly Love: For the first five months of 2021, Philadelphia has tallied 7,804 sales, up 49.7 percent from the same period in 2020, while Fairfax has scored 7,411 transactions, up 33.6 percent from the same period last year.
(In both cases, the 2020 numbers were held back by the onset of the pandemic in March, which for a relatively brief but pivotal period put the real-estate market into limbo.)
Philadelphia traditionally has had the most sales in the Bright MLS reporting area, which includes most of the Mid-Atlantic. But Pennsylvania’s more draconian lockdowns and a skittishness among buyers in purchasing urban-area homes in the depths of the pandemic helped Fairfax end up on top in 2020.
Fairfax County reported a total of 16,739 homes going to contract during the year, up 3.7 percent from 2019, while Philadelphia’s total of 16,317 was down 2 percent from 2019’s tally.
Among the more than 70 localities comprising the Mid-Atlantic region, seven had more than 10,000 transactions in 2020, including one (Anne Arundel County, Md.) that joined that rarified company in seventh spot at 11,050 sales, having seen sales rise 11.9 percent from 2019.
Also in the ranking: Montgomery County (Md.) reported 13,495 transactions, up 6.1 percent from a year before; Baltimore County (Md.), up 7.3 percent to 11,644; Montgomery County (Pa.), effectively unchanged at 11,396; and Prince George’s County (Md.), down 1 percent to 11,282.
The District of Columbia was close, but not close enough – it saw 9,649 transactions for 2020, up 4 percent from 2019.
For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, sales totaled 299,833 for 2020, up 7 percent from 280,328 a year before.
For more, see the Website at www.brightmlshomes.com.
