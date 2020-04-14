News that was making news in years gone by:
April 17, 1952:
* The county fire warden says the recent spate of dry weather has increased the likelihood of fires across Fairfax
* A Circuit Court judge has ruled that the town of Herndon is entitled to its own representative on the county’s School Board.
April 17, 1962:
* In an effort to convince Vienna officials not to try to become an independent city, the chairman of the Fairfax County Planning Commission told town officials that “the future of Vienna is part of the county’s future.”
* Critics say the school system has already started “re-segregating” some schools that have been integrated.
* The Planning Commission has approved plans for a 65-acre research campus in Tysons Corner.
* President Kennedy has nominated former Gov. Almond to the U.S. Court of Custom and Patent Appeals, after Sen. Byrd blocked his appointment to a U.S. District Court judgeship.
* The Washington Senators have started the season at 2-1.
* Jack Carter and Kitty Carlisle are the celebrity guests on TV’s “Password” tonight. Also on TV: “Dobie Gillis.”
April 17, 1969:
* The Board of Supervisors has approved contracts to fund its part of the 97-mile, $2.5 billion Metro system.
* The race for lieutenant governor has heated up, but J. Sargeant Reynolds is still seen as the front-runner.
* Evans Farm Inn in McLean is offering a lunch buffet daily from noon to 2:30 p.m.
April 19, 1982:
* U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, has outraised his chief Democratic opponent, Ira Lechner, by a 4-to-1 margin.
* A Sun editorial says “bumbling Democrats” are blowing their chance to win the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Harry Byrd Jr.
* Vienna officials are launching a beautification drive.
* The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia is celebrating its 20th birthday.
April 17, 1990:
* “Angry and vocal” residents turned up to demand that the Board of Supervisors cut the real estate tax rate.
* Eighteen Virginia firms are on the Forbes 500 list.
* Greta Garbo, who died this week age 84, will be buried in a secret locale.
