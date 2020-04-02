News that was making news in years gone by:
April 1, 1949:
* A total of 150 tons of fish have been released by hatcheries into Virginia’s streams.
* Penney’s has girls cotton dresses on sale for $1 each.
April 3, 1961:
* The Vienna Town Council is set to decide whether to approve construction of a dozen 10-story apartment buildings in the Westbriar area.
* The unemployment picture in Northern Virginia has “brightened considerably” in the past three weeks.
* Judy Garland will perform at Constitution Hall on Saturday night.
April 3-5, 1969:
* Del. Clive DuVal II has announced plans to seek a third term in the House of Delegates.
* A civil rights group marched through Vienna to mark the first anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
* “Persistent” inflation threatens to derail Virginia’s economic growth, a think tank says.
* The world’s first transplant of a totally artificial heart has been performed in Houston.
* O’Connell high school baseball coach Al Burch notched his 100th victory as his team beat McNamara, 3-1.
April 4, 1979:
* The president of the Fairfax Education Association says the School Board plans to cut between 25 and 30 teaching positions due to budget shortfalls.
* The dropout rate among Virginia children spiked to 5.6 percent last school year.
April 3, 1987:
* A Republican delegate from Chesterfield County wants the state government to get out of the liquor business, but concedes his chances of winning passage of such a bill are “slim.”
* The State Police are planning to start using Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
* In softball action, O’Connell pounded Academy of the Holy Names, 29-0, while Yorktown blanked Madison, 4-0.
* In baseball action, McLean defeated Stuart, 11-2, while Langley topped Chantilly, 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.