News that was making news in years gone by:
April 26, 1936:
* Merrifield residents are pressing for lower telephone rates.
* Vienna Mayor Edgar Bennet has picked up two challengers in the town election.
* At the State Theatre: Charlie Chaplin in “Modern Times” and Mae West in “Klondike Annie.”
April 24, 1963:
* Tolls or “parking taxes” may be needed in order to ration the use of highways in the Washington area, a new study suggests.
* A committee has been formed in support of the proposed $29.9 million spring county school bond referendum.
* Some Vienna residents are aghast at the proposal to build high-density development at the intersection of Interstate 66 and Nutley Road.
* Gov. Harrison has closed all state forests to the public, due to the critical fire threat.
* McLean topped Marshall in freshman track.
April 23, 1969:
* The Board of Supervisors today is expected to approve a $209 million budget that includes a tax-rate increase of 47 cents per $100.
* Fairfax County’s library system has grown to be the largest in Virginia.
* To raise a newborn to age 18 is now estimated to cost Fairfax parents $46,500, a new survey suggests. It’s slightly more for Arlington parents.
* Members of the U.S. Senate are squabbling over . . . which state has the tastiest hams. Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee are in contention.
April 24, 1974:
* The State Board of Elections has waived the $850 filing fee for a candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for 10th Congressional District, saying he was genuinely unable to afford it.
* Joseph Fisher, a Democratic candidate for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, has released his income tax returns for the past five years, and has called on U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, to do the same.
* McLean’s golfers snapped a losing streak by defeating Washington-Lee.
April 25-26, 1983:
* A Sun editorial says the School Board made the right decision in permitting Junior ROTC units in county high schools.
* U.S. Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole has proposed cutting the number of passengers able to use National Airport each year.
