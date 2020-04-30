News that was making news in years gone by:
April 27, 1945:
* A Sun editorial has come out against building dams on the Potomac River in an effort to generate electricity.
* The Sun’s editor says Americans should stop whining that Soviets got to take Berlin before U.S. troops could get there.
April 30, 1959:
* More than two dozen black children have applied to attend all-white schools in Fairfax.
* Losses from fires in the county were up in 1958 from a year before.
* Virginia and D.C. officials have agreed on a fast-track construction timetable for the proposed Three Sisters Bridge.
* An area-wide walkout of construction workers could bring work on the Chantilly (Dulles) Airport, CIA headquarters and the new Arlington courthouse to a halt.
* TWA’s hostesses are planning to strike for higher wages.
* Tom Sarris’ Steakhouse offers a prime rib meal, with baked potato, onion rings, tossed salad and roll, for $2.50.
April 29-30, 1968:
* A public hearing is set for May 27-28 on the proposed county budget of $184.3 million.
* The trial of former Supervisor Stuart DeBell, charged with accepting a $3,000 bribe in 1963, has entered its second day.
* Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held this week for the new Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ headquarters, located on Route 50 near the Beltway.
* WETA will host a five-day “TV auction” to raise funds.
April 28, 1978:
* There is “little excitement” being generated by the Vienna Town Council race, as only three candidates are vying for an equal number of available seats.
* Up to 70 percent of Virginia’s service stations may close this weekend due to gas shortages, a rate that could rise to 90 percent in Tidewater.
* Lynda Johnson Robb will receive the Mother Gerard Phelan Gold Medal at Marymount College’s commencement.
April 29-30, 1986:
* The county school system, citing concerns about terrorism, has nixed summer tours in Europe.
* The Board of Supervisors is planning to tax developers along the Route 28 corridor in an effort to pay for infrastructure improvements there.
* Wakefield fell to McLean, 13-4, in baseball.
