News that was making news in years gone by:
April 9, 1943:
* The W&OD Railroad has resumed carrying passengers from Fairfax County to Rosslyn, but says the wartime effort is losing money.
* At Penney’s, men’s all-wool suits are on sale for $29.75, with sports slacks at $5.90 and ties from 49 cents to 98 cents.
April 10, 1958:
* Among the three Democrats who have lined up to seek the nomination for the 10th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, held by Republican Joel Broyhill, is Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce president Henry Rolfs.
* In baseball action, McLean defeated Mount Vernon, 5-4.
April 9-10, 1965:
* Fairfax school officials will accept $53,500 in federal funds to help “facilitate orderly integration” of schools.
* Fairfax officials are set to prohibit the use of dogs to hunt deer.
* At the movies: “The Pink Panther,” “Night of the Iguana” and “Goldfinger.”
* Washington-Lee topped Marshall, 2-1, in baseball.
April 10, 1973:
* Fairfax officials are contemplating building a school on top of a bridge over the Dulles Access Road.
* Langley High School has named Charles Martin its new varsity football coach.
* The Northern Virginia Sun sent a number of its top-selling newsboys to Florida, with stops at Disney World, Daytona and the Kennedy Space Center.
April 10, 1984:
* The Board of Supervisors wants to reduce the cost of the Metro system by spacing out service during rush hour.
* Gov. Robb has signed legislation creating a state holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Three years before, Gov. Dalton had vetoed similar legislation.
* A private firm plans to provide helicopter service between the area’s airports. The trip from Dulles to National will take 12 minutes.
* Northern Virginia researchers are attempting to determine how many of the world’s 2,000 species of fleas reside in Virginia. So far, they have identified 31.
* Oakton High opened its baseball season with an 8-2 victory over T.C. Williams.
April 10, 1992:
* Recovery in the housing market is a precursor to the overall health of the local economy, Northern Virginia Association of Realtors officials said at a forum.
* About 600 cyclists have signed up to pedal from Northern Virginia to Richmond as part of the Clean Air Challenge.
