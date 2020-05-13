News that was making news in years gone by:
May 14, 1958:
* At a press conference, President Eisenhower sent mixed signals on whether he would dispatch federal troops to Virginia to enforce integration of schools.
* The Sun reported a 29-percent increase in advertising sales in April, even as the newspaper industry as a whole saw declining totals.
May 16, 1966:
* The Fairfax County Housing Authority has set a three-year-minimum residency requirement on county residents seeking to move into public housing.
* Plans to almost double the amount of parking at National Airport have been unveiled by the FAA.
* Langley topped Jefferson, 3-1, in baseball action.
May 14, 1967:
* The Board of Supervisors passed an entertainment tax as part of its $323 million budget package for fiscal 1968.
* A pair of thieves stole two ounces of hashish from a display maintained by the Fairfax County Police Department.
May 14, 1977:
* Lady Bird Johnson was the guest of honor at a recent political fund-raiser for her son-in-law, Chuck Robb.
* The School Board has decided to allow teacher unions to send material through the school mail service, but will charge them for the privilege.
* Fairfax officials want Congress to give the county a “strong voice” in the operation of Dulles and National airports.
* Oakton, McLean and Langley all came up short in yesterday’s baseball action.
May 15, 1989:
* Fairfax Republicans want an investigation into why Board of Supervisors Chairman Audrey Moore didn’t disclose a $6,500 contribution from a developer during the 1987 campaign. Moore said it was an “oversight.”
* Attorneys for some of the 39 prisoners on Virginia’s death row expect the pace of executions to pick up significantly over the next 12 months.
* Tourism is down in D.C., with many Smithsonian museums seeing big drops and attendance down 59 percent at the Lincoln Memorial.
* A Sun columnist says Channel 9’s Glenn Brenner is “far and away the best” sportscaster in the D.C. area.
May 19, 1998:
* At the movies: “Titanic,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The Horse Whisperer” and “He Got Game.”
