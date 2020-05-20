News that was making news in years gone by:
May 23, 1944:
* All Virginia men between the ages of 18 and 45 with “4-F” draft status could soon be called to duty for work in essential industries.
May 21, 1960:
* The Sun asks: Does the recent rejection of nine bond referendums by Arlington voters suggest bad news for Fairfax County’s upcoming $26 million school-bond referendum?
* A National Labor Relations Board examiner has ruled partially in favor of each side in the 14-month strike of the International Typographical Union against the Sun.
May 23-24, 1967:
* Vienna Mayor James Martinelli says he will oppose the Fairfax County Water Authority’s plan to take over a private water supplier.
* The Fairfax County Electoral Board has scheduled information sessions to acquaint the public with new voting machines.
* The Vienna Teen Council is asking the Board of Supervisors to spend $63,000 to open three teen centers next year.
* Students at James Madison High School are taking the lead in addressing racial tensions at the school.
* The Ella Mae Bell, a 30-passenger replica of a Mississippi sternwheeler, made its debut at Lake Fairfax Park.
* A state study group wants Virginia’s cigarette tax, imposed as a “temporary” measure in 1960, rescinded by 1970.
May 22, 1975:
* The Kann’s department store chain is going out of business.
* Madison’s baseball team defeated Lee, 3-2, in the opening round of the Northern Region tournament. Marshall beat Robinson, 8-1.
* Don Beyer Volvo has a 1974 Mustang, with 16,000 miles, on the lot for $2,750.
* On TV tonight: “The Waltons,” “Streets of San Francisco,” “The F.B.I.” and “The Bob Crane Show.”
May 23, 1986:
* If European countries won’t help the U.S. in its war against terrorism, Americans shouldn’t vacation in Europe, Sun publisher Herman Obermayer writes in his column.
* It appears that Strom Thurmond has the upper hand over John Warner to take over chairmanship of the Senate Armed Services Committee upon the retirement of Barry Goldwater.
