News that was making news in years gone by:
May 27, 1949:
* A Sun editorial calls for run-offs in state primary races when no candidate receives a majority of votes. The editorial page also says local governments should stop getting handouts from the state government, and fund their own operations.
May 26, 1959:
* An excavation project has turned up three D-shaped caverns underneath the ground at Fort Myer. No one knows what they were used for, and they will be filled in.
* A federal appeals court has ruled the Washington Senators can move to another city, if the ownership decides it wants to. Minneapolis is seeking to become home to the team.
May 28, 1967:
* Some Northern Virginia politicians are calling for the repeal of the state sales tax on food.
May 28, 1971:
* There will be no increase in the cost county students pay for lunch at school next year.
* It cost the state government $8.2 million to remove snow and ice from highways this past winter, down $600,000 from a year before.
* At the movies: “Airport,” “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”
May 26, 1979:
* The School Board has named William (Jack) Burkholder, currently the school system’s number-two staffer, to become interim superintendent. He replaces S. John Davis.
* The Fairfax Education Association plans to call for a vote of “no confidence” in the School Board, for failing to approve the union’s desired 9.4-percent pay increase for teachers. Educators will received a 5.5-percent raise, just like other county employees.
* “Omnipresent” rainfall has delayed regional baseball and softball tournaments.
May 28, 1987:
* Talk about a chain reaction: A number of cicadas buzzed around a driver’s face in the local area, causing the driver to swerve off the road and into a utility pole, causing a power outage in the neighborhood.
* The Sun’s editorial page has come out in favor of drug testing of county school-bus drivers, saying safety issues supersede privacy concerns.
* The number of delayed flights at National Airport declined by more than half compared to a year before, according to latest FAA figures.
* Madison defeated Wakefield, 1-0, in regional softball action. Marshall defeated Oakton, 10-6, to advance to the Northern Region basketball title game.
