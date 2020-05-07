News that was making news in years gone by:
May 5, 1952:
* The NAACP has filed an appeal of a federal appeals court’s ruling upholding the segregation statutes in Virginia’s constitution.
May 6, 1959:
* A state commission says higher tuition charges are needed for Virginia’s state-run colleges.
* President Eisenhower and Winston Churchill were at Walter Reed Army Medical Center yesterday, visiting George C. Marshall and John Foster Dulles, who are facing life-threatening illnesses.
* In high school baseball action, McLean fell to Annandale, 10-5.
May 7, 1964:
* During a trip through Appalachia yesterday, President Johnson used the term “war on poverty” to describe his administration’s efforts.
* Vienna Town Council member Martha Pennino wants a “plain” budget that is easily understandable by the community.
* The FAA is making it mandatory for cockpit doors to be locked during flight, based on concerns about hijacking.
May 6, 1971:
* A future Metro link from Interstate 66 to Dulles Airport has been found to be “entirely feasible,” and the cost, including two intermediate stops, is estimated at $50 million.
* A proposed $7 million cut in school funding would be a “disaster,” the School Board chairman says.
* The Board of Supervisors is considering a requirement that developers of multi-family dwellings allocate 15 percent for families of low and moderate incomes.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, said that to make it “a little more uncomfortable” on protesters, he supports the use of cattle prods and fire hoses.
* Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for C&P Telephone, and the company will have 65 percent of its operators on hand to deal with the crush.
May 6, 1979:
* Lt. Gov. Chuck Robb said Fairfax County is poised to become the “trade association capital of America,” with 125 such national offices now located in the county.
* Fatalities on Virginia’s highways are at their lowest point in 18 years, and State Police said the 55-mph speed limit is helping.
* Turnout was light in Vienna’s Town Council race, with fewer than 700 voters turning up.
* Langley has edged Oakton for the Great Falls District track title.
* Guest-starring on “Fantasy Island” tonight: Fred Grandy and Toni Tennille. Also on: “Love Boat” and “CHiPs.”
May 5-6, 1982:
* A group that wants more air traffic at Dulles Airport says the FAA should shorten the runways at National.
* George Lovelace has defeated incumbent Town Council member Bob Robinson.
* Students at Oakton High School will be presenting “Grease.”
