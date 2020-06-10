News that was making news in years gone by:
June 9-11, 1944:
* The county superintendent of schools has forwarded a $1 million building proposal to the School Board.
* The Agriculture Department is predicting one of the best summer crop seasons in a decade across the nation.
* Gas rationing across Virginia is unlikely to be scrapped any time soon, state officials say.
June 9, 1959:
* The Board of Supervisors has approved construction of an access road to the future Chantilly (now Dulles) Airport.
June 11, 1960:
* A “lively” Vienna Town Council race has attracted 10 candidates for the six seats.
* Evangelist Billy Graham is readying an eight-day crusade to be held at Griffith Stadium.
* The Census Bureau says only two states – Arkansas and West Virginia – lost population over the past decade.
June 11, 1970:
* It’s almost over! Another few weeks, and those noisy cicadas will be gone from Northern Virginia. Their offspring will burrow up from underground in the spring of 1987.
* The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority is looking at creation of a refuge for bald eagles.
* Northern Virginia localities are opposing the State Corporation Commission’s granting of a 9-percent rate hike to VEPCO.
* Marine Corps Maj. Charles Robb has announced plans to enter law school at the University of Virginia.
* On TV tonight: “Ironside,” “That Girl,” “Tom Jones” and “Bewitched.”
June 12-13, 1979:
* The Board of Supervisors is not happy with a School Board proposal to make high school students walk to classes if they live up to four miles from the school. The proposal was ripped as “dangerous and detrimental.”
* Virginia’s local governments have been slow in encouraging residents to take advantage of tax credits for using solar power, a survey suggests.
* Wolf Trap will host a free “Virginia Day” celebration on June 17.
June 11, 1986:
* A Fairfax judge has thrown out charges against 30 clerks accused of selling alcohol to minors, saying the police sting used a cadet who appeared old enough to buy beer.
* By 2000, the D.C. metro area will be “grossly overcrowded,” according to a new study, but Fairfax officials say there is no reason to panic.
* A General Assembly study group is recommending that Virginia scrap electronic voting and return to paper ballots.
* If Joe Theismann can’t come back to play due to his broken leg, he stands to collect on a $1.4 million insurance policy, a wire service reports.
