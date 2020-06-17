News that was making news in years gone by:
June 16, 1939:
* A Dunn Loring farmer was responsible for growing the strawberries enjoyed by the king and queen of England during their recent stay at the British Embassy in Washington.
* The Sun is celebrating the largest single issue in its history. But the recent storms caused flooding in the building.
June 19, 1958:
* The Board of Supervisors has authorized creation of a county recreation department.
* Fairfax government employees will see minimum pay raises of $100 per year under a new pay plan that goes into effect in July.
* State officials plan to upgrade mental-health hospitals across Virginia.
* Northern Virginia bus riders headed into the District of Columbia will pay 5 cents more per trip starting Monday.
June 19, 1965:
* Restaurants at Dulles Airport will be allowed to reopen today if they pass an inspection by the Loudoun County health department. The restaurants failed the cleanliness inspection yesterday.
* Developers have announced that construction will begin this summer on the $100 million Tysons Corner Center shopping complex. Hecht’s and Woodward and Lothrop have signed on as anchor tenants.
* McLean Bible Church will hold a dedication ceremony Sunday for its new building.
* Oops: Commemorative coins minted for Vienna’s 75th anniversary misspell the word “Virginia.” New coins are being created, and the boo-boos will be sold to collectors.
June 19, 1966:
* A new survey says the typical Fairfax male, just entering the workforce, can expect to earn at least $312,000 in his lifetime. In Arlington, the figure is $384,000.
June 15, 1974:
* Should Fairfax County adopt a human-rights ordinance? That’s the big question going around town.
* Fairfax police are studying whether they should shut down their helicopter operations.
* The Rev. John McLaughlin may be working on the government payroll as a speechwriter for President Nixon, but the Catholic priest tells People magazine that he’s available for “weddings, baptisms and exorcisms” in his spare time.
June 19, 1981:
* School’s out just in time, as a heat wave has settled over the area.
