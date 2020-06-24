News that was making news in years gone by:
June 27, 1944:
* Groups representing both business interests and labor have come out in opposition to the proposed state sales tax.
* America Louise Medley Harding, believed to have been Virginia’s oldest living woman, has died at age 108.
June 25, 1955:
* A state commission continues its effort to find a legal way around the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the integration of public schools.
* A lack of adequate amounts of polio vaccine nationwide threatens to leave schoolchildren at risk when the school year starts.
* Helen Keller is planning a quiet celebration to mark her 75th birthday.
June 27, 1961:
* A Vienna citizens group says the town should not attempt to become an independent city.
* Virginia education officials have approved upgrades to safety requirements for school buses.
* The death toll on Virginia’s highways so far this year is 361, up from 347 at this time a year ago.
* Breaking with tradition, the White House has announced plans to hold a state dinner on the grounds at Mount Vernon.
* Despite a bad back, strep throat and viral infection, President Kennedy remains in “excellent” health, his aides reported.
June 26, 1969:
* The Board of Supervisors has approved a moratorium on considering new public-housing projects until a countywide housing policy is adopted.
* Democratic gubernatorial contender Fred Pollard says he is against letting students sit on local school boards or college boards of visitors.
* “Body painting” is all the rage among the local area’s young people.
* At the movies: “The Love Bug,” “Finian’s Rainbow,” “Doctor Zhivago” and “The Longest Day.”
June 27, 1979:
* The gasoline crisis that has caused long lines and short tempers now threatens to imperil Virginia’s tourism industry, one expert says. The rest of the economy also could suffer.
June 27, 1986:
* A House panel has rejected the Reagan administration’s call to nix $217 million in spending for continued construction of the Metro system.
* The Sun’s editorial page has pooh-poohed criticism by Maryland officials that the new regional airport authority favors Virginia.
