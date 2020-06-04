News that was making news in years gone by:
June 3, 1855:
* Former presidents Van Buren, Fillmore and Tyler may all head to London in an effort to mediate a dispute between England and Russia.
June 6, 1941:
* At 243 pages, the new Northern Virginia phone book is 20 pages bigger than last year.
* Plenty of rain has, for now, pushed back thoughts of a summer drought.
June 2-3, 1955:
* The General Assembly is likely to be called into special session to deal with education issues.
* The national polio-vaccination program is running behind schedule, with only one-fourth of the needed doses available.
* It was 20 years ago this week that Babe Ruth retired.
* With a 17-26 record, the Washington Senators already are 16 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League.
June 3, 1960:
* At Grand Union, lobsters are on sale for 69 cents per pound.
June 3, 1970:
* School Board members have decided not to impose a textbook-rental fee in an effort to close a budget gap.
* Supervisor Martha Pennino (D-Centreville) says Fairfax County needs to start planning now for the 1976 national bicentennial.
* The Charles E. Smith Cos. has unveiled the design of its planned Skyline development.
* A General Assembly task force will study the causes of unrest on Virginia college campuses.
* On TV tonight: “Beverly Hillbillies,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” “Johnny Cash” and “Room 222.”
June 6, 1979:
* A number of Madison students were caught in the midst of a prank, and were forced to load the truckful of manure they had spread on the school’s front lawn back into the truck.
* The Rebels and Cubs will face each other for the Vienna Little League AAA championship.
June 3, 1982:
* Gas prices currently are hovering around 90 cents per gallon in the local area, but are likely to drop over the summer.
* Supervisor Martha Pennino and Del. Dorothy McDiarmid have come out in support of Robert Horan’s bid for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination, rather than siding with Arlington’s Joseph Fisher.
June 6, 1986:
* Metro plans celebrations to open the East Falls Church, West Falls Church, Dunn Loring and Vienna stations tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.