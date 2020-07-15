News that was making news in years gone by:
July 16, 1937:
* The Fairfax Chamber of Commerce has doubled its membership in the past year.
* Despite the long odds against victory, Virginia Republicans say they expect to nominate a complete slate of candidates for statewide office.
July 18, 1941:
* A&P has announced that its employees will henceforth work 5-day weeks rather than the previous 6 days. Paychecks will not be reduced, the supermarket chain says.
* There will be no liquor by the drink served at the new National Airport, as state law prohibits it.
July 16, 1950:
* The statewide population of 3.27 million is up 600,000 from 1940.
* The Redskins leave Sunday for training camp in Los Angeles.
July 15-17, 1961:
* Mrs. John Holland has been appointed to the Fairfax County Welfare Board, marking the first time any person of color has been tapped for appointment to a Fairfax board or commission.
* The McLean Citizens Association is seeking nominations for its board of directors.
* President Kennedy is expected to nominate U.S. District Court Judge Albert Bryan to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
* A proposal to spend $100,000 to renovate the quarters of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Fort Myer has raised some eyebrows, including that of the Sun’s editorial page.
July 15-16, 1968:
* A record 1.16 million Virginia students are expected to enroll in schools during the 1971-72 school year, then the student population is expected to decline.
* U.S. Sen William Spong (D-Va.) has released a poll showing that nearly two-thirds of Virginians support the war in Vietnam.
July 15, 1978:
* U.S. Senate candidates Andrew Miller and Richard Obenshain can’t come to an agreement on how many debates to have.
* The Major Rebels and the AAA White Sox have won baseball crowns in Vienna.
July 15, 1986:
* Ella Fitzgerald will be backed by the Fairfax Symphony in a concert at Wolf Trap this week.
* Bank of Virginia has selected “Signet” from among 700 contenders for its new name.
* A Ladies Home Journal survey shows married Democratic women prefer to spend their evening hours making whoopee, while married Republican women would rather watch TV.
