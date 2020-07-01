News that was making news in years gone by:
July 2, 1937:
* A local man convicted on 26 counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny was sentenced to 135 years in the state penitentiary by Judge Walter McCarthy.
* The Merrifield Community Association is working to lower light bills in the area.
* The Board of Supervisors has reappointed the county’s four police officers and its electrical inspector.
* McLean is 4-5 in the Old Dominion Baseball League.
July 2, 1950:
* Polio season has returned, with three deaths reported across Virginia so far.
July 3, 1962:
* Now that McLean’s new main thoroughfare is open, there is a spelling question: Should it be “Dolley Madison Boulevard” or “Dolly Madison Boulevard”?
* Some rain is expected for Independence Day.
* The Northern Virginia Swimming League opens its season Saturday with 34 teams and 3,000 swimmers.
* Eleanor Sheppard has become the first female mayor in Richmond’s 180-year history. Richmond is now the largest city in the country with a woman chief executive.
July 3, 1969:
* The Board of Supervisors has lifted its ban on low-cost-housing projects.
* The new requirement for color photos on Virginia driver’s licenses has caused long lines at local DMVs.
* Peoples Drug has six-packs of Coke, Tab or Fresca on sale, two for $1.09.
* At the movies: “The Love Bug,” “Finian’s Rainbow” and “Around the World in 80 Days.”
July 3, 1976:
* The forecast for the big bicentennial bash in the nation’s capital is sunny with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, with little chance of rain.
* The Board of Supervisors, for now, has rejected plans to impose a 4-percent gas tax.
* The School Board expects an “adverse” reaction from parents next fall, when it starts billing under the new plan to rent textbooks to students.
* The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling invalidating the death penalty in Louisiana and North Carolina is expected to have a similar effect in Virginia.
July 2, 1986:
* County officials say the accuracy of Fairfax’s home-assessment process is better than the national average.
* The Sun’s editorial page has come out in favor of a regional authority to run Dulles and National airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.