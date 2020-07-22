News that was making news in years gone by:
July 23, 1936:
* The county government closed out the fiscal year with an $18,249 surplus in its general fund and a $25,257 surplus in its school fund, both increases from a year before.
* Birth rates were up in Fairfax County last year, while death rates were down, according to new figures. There were 313 babies born in the county last year.
* Circuit Court Judge Walter McCarthy has received a $500 supplement from the Fairfax County government to his $4,500 state salary, and also recently received a $1,000 supplement from Arlington County officials.
* Vienna’s Boy Scout troop is looking for new members.
July 21-22, 1955:
* Fairfax officials plan to inoculate 25,000 pre-schoolers against polio.
* Leaders of the Presbyterian Church in Virginia have come out in favor of integration.
July 21-22, 1960:
* The Sun has published aerial photos of the new CIA headquarters in Langley, which is slated to open next summer.
* The U.S. Justice Department has been asked to intervene and force the integration of Glen Echo Amusement Park.
July 21-22, 1967:
* The average annual salary for county residents in now above $12,000, and local unemployment remains under 2 percent.
July 23, 1971:
* Del Warren Barry hopes to be the county’s “favorite son” candidate for lieutenant governor.
* The inaugural use of a DC-10 in commercial service will occur when a United Airlines flight from San Francisco arrives at Dulles Airport.
July 21, 1977:
* After years of bickering, Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax may come together to share some services.
* On TV tonight: “The Waltons,” “Welcome Back, Kotter” and “Hawaii Five-O.”
July 23, 1984:
* A Sun story suggests that the selection of Geraldine Ferraro as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee could not only help Walter Mondale in Virginia, but also could assist Democrat Edythe Harrison in her effort to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Warner.
