News that was making news in years gone by:
July 3, 1959:
* A fire in a super-secret part of the Pentagon caused $30 million in damage and sent 35 firefighters to the hospital.
* The State Milk Commission may decide it no longer needs to regulate milk prices in Northern Virginia.
* After 47 years with 48 stars, the American flag gets its 49th (welcoming Alaska as a state) beginning tomorrow.
* The National Education Association is in the midst of a tumultuous debate over whether to integrate its membership.
July 5, 1963:
* Democratic candidates for state Senate are lukewarm, at best, over plans to impose a sales tax in Virginia.
July 3, 1969:
* The Board of Supervisors has lifted its moratorium on approving subsidized-housing projects.
* A Fairfax jury found an 18-year-old Vienna woman guilty of armed robbery of the 7-Eleven at Pimmit Hills Shopping Center, and recommended she serve the minimum five years in prison.
* The Buckaroo Steak House is offering a lunch special of ribeye steak, baked potato, salad and Texas toast for 89 cents.
* On TV tonight: “That Girl,” “Ironside,” “Tom Jones,” “Bewitched,” “The Prisoner” and “The Dean Martin Show.
July 3, 1976:
* The Board of Supervisors has appointed Nancy Falck to the School Board, representing the Dranesville District.
* Gov. Godwin says he is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling upholding the constitutionality of executions, even though Virginia may need to rewrite its capital-punishment laws to adhere to the court ruling.
July 2, 1983:
* The State Corporation Commission plans to reject VEPCO’s request for a hike in electricity rates.
* Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped to 6 percent, suggesting that the recession may be about over.
* Independence Day will bring hazy, hot and humid temperatures in the local area.
* Langley High School’s madrigals are about to embark on a concert tour of England, Scotland and Wales.
* A Lynchburg minister has set a new world record for the longest sermon, clocking in at 96 hours, 52 minutes.
