News that was making news in years gone by:
August 17, 1945:
* Even though Northern Virginians are celebrating the victory over Japan, local draft boards continue to call up new inductees.
* A recount shows that Charles Fenwick of Arlington narrowly has won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor.
August 17, 1959:
* A local milk-producers consortium is calling for the end of state-government price controls on milk in Virginia.
* Fairfax school officials are set to gather today to debate the system’s integration plan.
* Famed World War II Adm. William “Bull” Halsey has died at age 76.
August 13, 1968:
* The water main at Dulles Airport ruptured yesterday, flooding the basement of the control tower.
* Democrat Dave Kinney took time out in his quest to unseat U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Jean.
* Fairfax 4-H champions were honored at Frying Pan Park.
* The state-champion McLean Babe Ruth team fell in regional competition.
* Redskins coach Otto Graham promises that “our running game is not as bad as some people think.”
August 16, 1975:
* A federal judge has ruled that Virginia’s local governments do not have the power to recognize unions as bargaining agents for employees.
* The Virginia Bar Association wants the General Assembly to pass a law requiring the availability, at reasonable rates, of malpractice insurance for physicians.
* Turnover among guards at some state prisons is averaging 35 percent per year.
* On TV tonight: “All in the Family,” “Emergency,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Bob Newhart Show” and “Agronsky & Company.”
August 14-15, 1984:
* The FAA says it will crack down on pilots who deviate from the Potomac River approach to National Airport, but some local residents are dubious.
* Supervisor Martha Pennino, D-Centreville, is out of Fairfax Hospital after what doctors described as major surgery.
August 14, 1992:
* Wynonna Judd is slated to perform at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center this week.
* At the movies: “A League of Their Own,” “Patriot Games,” “Sister Act” and “Howard’s End.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.