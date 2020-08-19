News that was making news in years gone by:
August 25, 1939:
* The federal government plans to build a traffic circle on the Virginia side of Memorial Bridge, to help alleviate “hectic and dangerous” conditions at rush hour.
* McLean has started 2-0 in Old Dominion Baseball League action.
August 21, 1965:
* Three of Fairfax’s 10 new schools won’t be ready when classes resume, meaning double shifts at some schools.
* A U.S. Senate committee has OK’d plans for the $431 million, 24.9-mile Metro system.
* Local election officials are working out the details of implementing provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act, which has gone into effect.
* A black couple has sued the School Board, saying its plan to integrate all-black Louise Archer Elementary School will force their children to travel longer distances to attend another school.
* The Vienna Little League All-Stars fell to a Texas team in regional action, and won’t get to go to the Little League World Series.
August 20, 1968:
* The Virginia Chamber of Commerce has come out against allowing 18-year-olds to vote, and also is against annual sessions of the General Assembly.
August 18-19, 1971:
* Gov. Holton says he will “comply fully” with President Nixon’s proposed 90-day freeze on wages and prices.
* Federal Court of Appeals Judge Albert Bryan has announced plans to retire at age 72.
* A new survey suggests that 29 percent of high school boys and 27 percent of girls smoke regularly.
* Vienna Youth Inc. plans to add a wrestling program for boys ages 7 to 15.
August 21, 1979:
* The cost of tuition at private Virginia colleges and universities is higher than the national average.
* Gov. Dalton has asked local governments to “make a reasonable effort” to contain expenses.
* The higher cost of gasoline is keeping drivers off Virginia highways this summer, according to a state report.
* Ex-Big Leaguer Walter Masterson has been named baseball coach at George Mason University.
August 20, 1988:
* Gov. Baliles and Lt. Gov. Wilder get relatively good marks from voters in a new University of Virginia survey.
* Local Republicans are headed home from the party’s national convention.
* The Department of Motor Vehicles says it issued 11.2 percent fewer titles for new and used vehicles in July compared to a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.