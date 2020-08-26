News that was making news in years gone by:
August 29, 1941:
* President Roosevelt and his generals are still arguing about exactly where to place the War Department headquarters, but Arlington appears to be the chosen locale.
* Despite concerns over the availability of gasoline for the Labor Day weekend, demand in the local area has dropped and supplies should be sufficient.
* The Sun’s editor notes that not only are summer flies plentiful around the office this year, but they seem even bolder than in years past.
August 28, 1958:
* One local official says Gov. Almond will “respect local views” when it comes to integration of schools.
* Troopers of the State Police have been issued military-style helmets and riot gear.
* A record 45 million youngsters – 25 percent of the nation’s population – will be headed back to school in September.
* Hurricane Daisy is expected to bring rain, and lots of it, to Northern Virginia over the next 24 hours.
August 29, 1966:
* The state sales tax – 3 percent in most jurisdictions – will go into effect this week.
* Taxi drivers serving Dulles and National airports have come to terms with management after a 24-hour strike.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, has rejected a call for debates by his Democratic opponent, Clive DuVal.
* The death toll on Virginia’s highways and byways this year is 703, up 41 from the same time a year ago.
August 28, 1978:
* Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Warner has tapped Joel Broyhill as his campaign manager.
* Langley’s varsity football team hopes to improve on last year’s 5-5 record by relying more on airpower.
August 29, 1986:
* Trials will soon start for 60 store clerks arrested during prom season for selling alcohol to an undercover, underage police cadet.
* Marshall’s football coaches are hoping for a “less predictable” offense by switching to the wing-T formation.
* On TV tonight: “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “Night Court” and “Trapper John, M.D.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.