News that was making news in years gone by:
September 18, 1936:
* Residents of Fairfax County are raising funds to convert the track-bed of the W&OD Railroad into a highway.
* The Fairfax Red Cross plans to open an eye clinic, and provide assistance to pregnant women, in the coming year.
* U.S. Sen. Carter Glass, D-Va., has no Republican opposition for re-election, but is opposed by candidates of the Communist, Socialist and Prohibition parties.
* The Sun’s editor says that “writing headlines is one of the most annoying things about putting a newspaper together.
September 16, 1950:
* The number of state polio cases has reached 700 this year, already tying the record set in 1944.
* The University of Virginia Law School has admitted its first black student.
September 18, 1958:
* State officials say more vehicles now cross the Potomac River each day than cross the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.
* Oops: The president of the Virginia Young Democrats inadvertently sent U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, a letter pledging campaign support.
September 17, 1969:
* A U.S. Senate committee held hearings on flood-control efforts along Four Mile Run.
September 16, 1976:
* Despite efforts to use “noise bombs” to remove their presence, starlings have returned in force to a neighborhood in southeast Vienna.
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., says he won’t participate in debates with his challengers.
* Men’s and women’s volleyball teams from the People’s Republic of China will play games in Fairfax County as part of a 16-day tour of the United States.
September 16-17, 1986:
* Gov. Baliles has unveiled a proposed $10 billion spending plan for transportation, which will include increases in the state sales tax and gasoline tax.
* The Red Cross is issuing an urgent appeal for blood across Northern Virginia.
* Fairfax Education Association officials plan to announce tonight whether the membership will support a new salary plan proposed by the School Board.
