News that was making news in years gone by:
September 3, 1943:
* Voters are urged to register now, rather than wait for the Oct. 2 deadline.
* Local homemakers are being urged to harvest and can tomatoes for winter consumption.
* State officials believe that autumn could bring milk rationing.
September 2, 1959:
* Nearly 80,000 Northern Virginia students are headed back to class.
* With the return of students and teachers to the classroom, Northern Virginia is facing a manpower shortage.
* U.S. District Court Judge Albert Bryan wants the School Board to move more quickly in detailing integration plans.
* A public inquiry is under way to determine the causes of delays in construction of Fairfax Hospital.
September 4, 1968:
* A Sun editorial supports the “liquor-by-the-drink” referendums to be held in November across Northern Virginia.
* A new poll shows Richard Nixon inching ahead of Hubert Humphrey nationally.
* The Northern Virginia Nixon-Agnew campaign headquarters has opened on Wilson Boulevard.
* Democratic challenger David Kinney has accused U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, of ignoring constituents.
* Oopsie: The Sun’s cover says it is “September 4, 1969” – the date was right, the year was wrong.
* Johnny Vander Meer, the only Major League pitcher to hurl consecutive no-hitters, will be the special guest at the Vienna Little League picnic.
September 4, 1979:
* Gas was reasonably plentiful over the Labor Day weekend, despite earlier concerns of shortages.
* Virginia Democratic chairman Richard Davis says President Carter is going to have a tough time winning re-election, but opines that he doesn’t think Edward Kennedy will challenge Carter for the Democratic nomination.
* The Democrats are running 130 candidates in the 140 legislative districts, while Republicans are fielding 88 candidates.
September 2, 1989:
* Rev. Jesse Jackson has met with county school officials, to discuss increasing parently involvement in students’ lives.
* Republican gubernatorial candidate Marshall Coleman is calling for stricter drug laws.
* National Zoo giant panda Ling-Ling gave birth to a 4-ounce cub. All her previous babies have died.
* The International Children’s Festival returns to Wolf Trap this weekend.
