Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.