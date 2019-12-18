News that was making news in years gone by:
December 17, 1937:
* Sheriff E.P. Kirby earned $4,101.31 last year, and Clerk of the Circuit Court John Whalen earned $6,900, based largely on a percentage of fees and fines collected.
* Fairfax County Treasurer Frank Huddleston, who has served since 1916, plans to retire.
* The General Assembly is set to take up the issue of highway speed limits. Currently, motorists can be cited by police for reckless driving, but they cannot be cited for speeding on highways.
December 17, 1964:
* A proposal is floating around to create “boroughs” across Fairfax, with more local government autonomy given to supervisors.
* As the state government continues weighing the need for a sales tax, some local governments – in places such as Bristol, Norfolk and Petersburg – already are enacting their own.
* Local residents are making the case to state officials of the need to purchase more land for parks.
* Clive DuVal of McLean has joined a growing list of contenders for House of Delegates seats.
* In boys basketball, McLean has started the season at 2-0, while Marshall and Madison are 0-2.
December 18, 1970:
* County school officials are finding the need to shuffle funds around to pay for the unexpectedly high cost of fuel oil and insurance.
* State Democratic Party leaders say they will not try to “purge” party members who openly supported U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr.’s re-election bid. Byrd ran as an independent.
* The Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations is opposing creation of a Northern Virginia cultural center.
* The Sun editorial page notes the appearance of two-person “Luv” seats in local theaters.
December 15, 1971:
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, says he is keeping an “open mind” about running for the U.S. Senate next year.
December 16, 1976:
* A new survey says more students than teachers think there is prejudice across the Fairfax County school system.
* The Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce plans to meet with legislators during a luncheon at Evans Farm Inn.
December 15, 1992:
* Local businesses are stepping up to the plate for the Toys for Tots campaign.
* Langley’s boys outshot Falls Church for a 49-41 victory, improving their record to 2-0.
