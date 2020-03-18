News that was making news in years gone by:
March 21, 1945:
* Flu cases are down across the region, but cases of measles are on the rise.
* At the movies: Gary Cooper, Walter Brennan and the local area’s own Forrest Tucker star in “The Westerner.”
March 20, 1961:
* The national leadership of the Episcopal Church wants an end to capital punishment, and has criticized FBI director J. Edgar Hoover for his criticism of opponents of the death penalty.
* Seven elementary-school principals from Fairfax County are headed to a national conference in Atlantic City.
* Spring arrived with rain and below-average temperatures. President Kennedy stayed at the White House, as weather kept him from joining Mrs. Kennedy at their home in Middleburg.
March 20-21, 1966:
* The School Board has adopted a $64.7 million budget proposal, up $10.9 million from the current spending package.
* Vincent Callahan, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the state GOP will have strong candidates this year.
* U.S. Sen. A. Willis Robertson, D-Va., has kicked off his campaign for a fourth term.
March 20, 1969:
* The House of Delegates has rejected a proposal to allow Virginia’s governors to serve consecutive terms.
* Passenger traffic at Dulles Airport in January was up 39 percent from a year before.
* Supervisor Martha V. Pennino (D-Centreville) wants an ordinance adopted to regulate the number of cows on a property in Fairfax.
* Northern Virginia Community College will introduce new courses in real estate and insurance.
* McLean’s team looks ready to vie for the Great Falls District baseball crown.
March 20, 1976:
* Virginia officials have filed suit to block the District of Columbia’s effort to impose a “commuter tax” on those who live in the suburbs and work in D.C.
* Gov. Godwin is urging Ronald Reagan to drop his challenge to President Ford, for the good of the party.
* Two Northern Virginia women are among the first seven females accepted for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy.
* A new survey shows women in state-government jobs in Virginia earn less than males in comparable positions.
March 20, 1984:
* Supporters of Walter Mondale have a two-to-one advantage in Fairfax County in delegates to local mass meetings over supporters of Gary Hart.
March 19, 1993:
* “Mr. Rogers” is being honored for 25 years teaching children on television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.