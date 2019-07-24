News that was making news in years gone by:
July 30, 1936:
* A Sun editorial notes its opposition to Virginia’s poll tax, but says organized labor is making a mistake in challenging the tax in court.
* A fire sparked by lightning has seriously damaged the Leesburg Pike home of radio’s Arthur Godfrey.
* Storms dampened the first day of the McLean Day carnival, cancelling the annual regional horseshoes competition.
* In Old Dominion Baseball League action, Vienna is 10-2 and McLean is 1-12.
July 28, 1959:
* Contractors have stopped work on Fairfax Hospital, saying construction plans they have been given are inadequate.
July 29, 1964:
* The county school system will open the year in September with about 90,000 students, up 9,000 from a year before, who will attend classes in 16 high schools, 12 intermediate schools and 90 elementary schools.
* A typical Virginia household last year had $6,631 left over after paying taxes, compared to a national average of $7,310.
* Republicans have found their first challenger to U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd in 16 years.
* Jacqueline Kennedy plans to spend her 35th birthday without fanfare or a party.
* The Senators are in last place in the American League, 25 games behind the Yankees.
* On TV tonight: “McHale’s Navy,” “Combat,” “Richard Boone” and “The Fugitive.”
July 28, 1972:
* While local governments are eager to purchase the area’s private bus lines and turn them over to the Metro system, they haven’t found a way to pay for the acquisitions.
* A proposed $22.9 million school bond for the November ballot would include planning funds for a new high school in the Reston or Dranesville areas.
July 28, 1979:
* Opponents of Interstate 66 through Arlington have labeled a federal judge “arrogant” and “bizarre” for dismissing their lawsuit against it.
* State officials expect shortages of gasoline to ease in August.
* Oversized signs noting the new 55-mph speed limit are being erected on Interstates 64, 81 and 95.
* Virginia’s jobless rate grew from 4.2 percent in May to 4.9 percent in June.
July 28, 1986:
* The number of Virginians with jobs grew to a record 2.8 million in June.
* Fairfax may be Virginia’s largest jurisdiction, but Arlington garners more economic benefit from travelers, a new report says.
* Those trying to find parking around the county government’s Massey Building complex have to deal with plenty of frustration.
* Celebrations are gearing up for Davy Crockett’s 200th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.