News that was making news in years gone by:
March 25, 1949:
* The state milk commission will hold a hearing on a proposal to authorize lower prices in Northern Virginia.
March 28, 1964:
* The Board of Supervisors held its annual “pothole day” public hearing, giving the public a chance to gripe about problems on the road.
* The 36th annual McLean Community Sunrise Service will be held on Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. at Lewinsville Presbyterian Church.
* Gen. Douglas MacArthur is “showing improvement” as he battles a lung inflammation at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
March 27, 1969:
* The House of Delegates has approved plans to call a statewide referendum in 1970 to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, if the state Senate goes along.
March 25, 1971:
* Virginia Republicans want the General Assembly to ratify the federal constitutional amendment lowering the voting age to 18.
* The Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce has joined the Arlington Chamber of Commerce in calling for no more delay in construction of I-66 inside the Beltway.
* The rock group the Kinks will play two concerts at George C. Marshall High School this weekend. Funds raised at the event will support the school’s madrigals and students’ planned trip to Europe.
* At the movies: “Suppose They Gave a War and Nobody Came,” “Ryan’s Daughter,” “Where’s Poppa?” “Airport” and “There’s a Girl in My Soup.”
March 27, 1979:
* Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia have agreed to coordinate their energy-conservation plans.
* The Board of Supervisors is mulling raising supervisors’ pay 47 percent, to $22,000 per year.
* McLean nipped Madison, 5-4, in boys tennis action, while Marshall fell to Yorktown. In golf, Langley and Madison were winners.
March 26, 1986:
* The U.S. Senate has voted to end a filibuster preventing the federal government from turning over National and Dulles airports to a regional operating authority.
* The plan to redraw Board of Supervisors districts was nixed by the county attorney, who says state law prevents changes from occurring until after the next census.
* The Oakton girls soccer team fell to Chantilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.