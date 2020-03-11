News that was making news in years gone by:
March 12, 1936:
* The General Assembly has defeated a measure seeking to standardize poll hours across the commonwealth.
* Fairfax students will be attending school on Saturdays, in order to make up for days lost due to snow in January and February.
* The Vienna Baseball Club has a new manager.
* The Lee Theatre opens its doors tonight in East Falls Church. Meanwhile, actress Jean Harlow shares her recipe for tuna canapes with Sun readers.
March 12, 1964:
* The Board of Supervisors has delayed until April any action on the county’s controversial gun-control legislation.
* Sources say Attorney General Robert Kennedy would be willing to join the Democratic ticket with President Johnson, if he was asked.
* Virginia supporters of Barry Goldwater say they are not fazed by the surprise victory of Henry Cabot Lodge in the New Hampshire Republican primary.
March 15, 1968:
* Fairfax teachers will receive a $500 pay boost in their base pay. “It’s not enough . . . but it’s the best we could do,” the head of the Fairfax Education Association said.
March 11, 1972:
* County officials will keep the government headquarters open until 9 p.m. on Mondays to serve the public.
* The General Assembly has reduced the age for drinking and serving on juries from 21 to 18.
* The state Supreme Court has ruled that mere presence at a “pot party” is not enough to be charged with drug possession.
* The General Assembly has eliminated criminal penalties associated with Virginia’s “blue laws.”
* Cherner Lincoln-Mercury has opened in Tysons Corner.
March 11, 1983:
* Fairfax will start up its annual pipe-cleaning efforts shortly, and residents could notice a mild chlorine taste to their water during the testing.
* Students at Vienna Elementary School got the day off, and electrical repairs are ongoing to fix damage done by a lightning strike.
* State Sen. Douglas Wilder continues his $10 million libel lawsuit against Jet magazine.
* Metrorail prices are headed up 10 cents per ride, in some cases more, effective April 16.
* The state Supreme Court will rule on the legality of Virginia’s ban on the sale of raw goat’s milk.
