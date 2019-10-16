News that was making news in years gone by:
October 16, 1941:
* D.C. planning officials are pleading with their Northern Virginia counterparts not to allow high-rise development adjacent to the Potomac River.
* The goal for this year’s Fairfax County Community Chest drive is $17,000.
* The annual C&P Telephone directory goes to press next week.
* Bass from state-run hatcheries soon will be released into Virginia’s streams.
October 16, 1944:
* Cough and cold season has significantly reduced the number of blood donors recently.
October 16, 1950:
* Northern Virginia’s doctors, dentists and veterinarians have been visiting the Selective Service office, as their professions no longer make them exempt from the draft.
October 16, 1957:
* Queen Elizabeth II flies to the local area tomorrow, where she will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.
* The Planning Commission has recommended creation of 14 large community shopping centers across the county.
* Attorney General candidate Albertis Harrison “is recognized as one of the best-looking men in political life today,” the Sun notes.
October 14, 1969:
* Student protesters have temporarily blocked construction on the planned Three Sisters Bridge.
* The National Association of Government Secretaries, known as NAGS, held its first annual meeting this week at the Twin Bridges Marriott.
* At the movies: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “Support Your Local Sheriff.”
October 14, 1975:
* Fairfax Hospital Association has signed a 50-year extension of its agreement with the county government, to provide health-care services.
* On the gridiron, Madison is 5-0, Oakton is 3-2, Marshall is 2-3, Langley is 1-4 and McLean is 0-5.
* On TV tonight: “Happy Days,” “Welcome Back, Kotter,” “Ironside” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.”
October 16, 1986:
* County officials have hired a consultant to brainstorm ideas on revitalizing the McLean business district.
* Media executive John Kluge is the highest ranking of 11 Virginians on the new Forbes 400 list. His net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion.
* Oakton’s football team is atop the standings with a 6-0 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.