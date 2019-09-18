News that was making news in years gone by:
September 15, 1939:
* Starting Monday, Key Bridge will be closed to all Washington-bound traffic during repairs. Traffic will still flow from D.C. into Virginia.
* McLean stands atop the second-half standings of the Old Dominion Baseball League.
* At the movies this week: Ginger Rogers in “Bachelor Mother” and James Cagney and George Raft in “Each Dawn I Die.”
September 12, 1961:
* Virginia Democrats say they have put the rancorous primary season behind them, and will stand unified in the November general election.
* Lions Clubs across Northern Virginia are collecting items for residents of Galveston, displaced when Hurricane Carla slammed ashore this week.
* The U.S. Army plans to call up 20,000 draftees for induction in October.
* The Northern Virginia Builders Association is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
September 13, 1963:
* The Sun’s TV columnist says that due to the success of busty Donna Douglas on “Beverly Hillbillies,” television producers will be looking for more “stacked and single” characters for their shows.
September 11, 1969:
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., D-Va., is strongly opposing plans to scrap construction of a $377 million nuclear aircraft carrier, which would be built at Newport News.
* Fairfax County is tied for second in Virginia (trailing Alexandria) in starting salaries for teachers. The base salary for a new Fairfax teacher with a bachelor’s degree is $7,000 annually.
* The University of Virginia’s tuition rate this year will be $380 for in-state students, $915 for those from outside Virginia.
* The 10-week Northern Region football season kicks off Friday.
September 13, 1985:
* George Mason University’s new Patriot Center sports and entertainment facility has made its debut.
* Vienna officials are voicing concern about the emissions that could be created by development around the Vienna Metro station.
* On the gridiron this weekend: Langley travels to Chantilly, Oakton hosts Herndon, McLean is at home against Stuart and South Lakes visits Marshall.
