News that was making news in years gone by:
September 11, 1942:
* A new law requires that Virginia drivers stop for school buses that are loading or unloading children.
* Looking on the bright side, the Sun’s editor notes that the recent spate of heavy rain will lead to colorful fall foliage.
September 10, 1960:
* The School Board is set to appropriate the first $8.5 million of $26 million in school-construction funds approved by voters in the spring.
September 11, 1968:
* The trial of former Supervisor Stuart DeBell, who had been indicted for allegedly taking a $3,000 bribe in 1960 to support a rezoning case, ended in a hung jury.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill (R-10th) says he is “a little disappointed” in Richard Nixon’s selection of Maryland Gov. Spiro Agnew as his running mate.
* Fairfax’s Republican leadership plans to support state bonds to improve higher-education and mental-health facilities.
* The Sun’s editorial page says that no matter what happens to Democrat Hubert Humphrey in the presidential race, Ted Kennedy is clearly the party’s “man of the future.”
* A 12-hour storm pummeled Northern Virginia, dropping 4 inches of rain and washing out several roadways.
September 9, 1972:
* For the first time since World War II, Fairfax County’s school year will begin with no new schools greeting students. Several projects are underway, however.
* All three candidates for U.S. Senate say they support construction of Interstate 66 through Arlington.
* In football action, Marshall blanked Falls Church, 7-0; Madison defeated Robinson, 14-6; and McLean fell to Stuart, 31-0.
September 10, 1985:
* Northern Virginia is in the midst of its second-worst September heat wave of the century.
* Superintendent Robert Spillane says the school system will conduct extensive background checks on new employees.
* When is a “fender bender” more than a fender bender? When it involves a United Airlines DC-10, a Northwest 757 and a mobile lounge on the tarmac at Dulles Airport.
* U.S. Sen. John Warner predicts “no clear winner” in the upcoming summit meeting between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev.
* On TV tonight: “A-Team,” “Who’s the Boss,” “Riptide” and “Moonlighting.”
September 11, 1992:
* Gov. Wilder visited the local area to pitch his plan for construction of a new Washington Redskins stadium at Potomac Yard.
