News that was making news in years gone by:
November 10, 1939:
* At the movies: “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” and “Jesse James.”
November 13, 1952:
* Several major department stores plan to stay open Thursday nights through the holiday season.
* Upwards of one million people could turn out to see President-elect Eisenhower when he visits the area tomorrow.
* Virginia Baptists are calling on President-elect Eisenhower not to send a diplomatic representative to the Vatican.
November 12, 1966:
* The Vienna Town Council has voted to support open-housing laws.
* Enrollment in the county school system is up 7 percent over last year, topping 100,000 for the first time.
* Despite expectations of a close race, U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, trounced Democratic challenger Clive DuVal.
* Virginia highway fatalities total 926 so far this year, a pace 12 higher than last year.
* In gridiron action, Madison whomped Falls Church, 33-6, while McLean won its first game of the year in a 22-6 victory over Langley.
November 13, 1972:
* Jean Packard today takes the helm as the first woman chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
* Lt. Gov. Henry Howell is lining up support in his bid for governor next year.
November 11, 1978:
* A group of Fairfax builders will have its day in court next month, challenging the fees charged by the county government to connect to the sewer system.
* Republican John Warner’s slim lead in the U.S. Senate race appears to be holding.
* In football action, Madison has advanced to the Northern Regional finals with a 35-23 win over West Springfield.
November 10, 1987:
* Civil-rights groups are calling on state officials to abandon “Carry Me Back to Old Virginia” as the commonwealth’s official song.
* The first snow of the season gave the Council of Governments a chance to fine-tune its new regional snow-emergency planning.
* The snowfall also played havoc with high school football schedules.
