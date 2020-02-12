News that was making news in years gone by:
February 14, 1941:
* Gov. Price has appointed a 30-member Northern Virginia Defense Council. Board of Supervisors Chairman G. Wallace Carper is a member.
* The Fairfax Red Cross is seeking a work room.
* Cowboy actor Ray “Crash” Corrigan will appear in person today at the Ashton Theatre.
February 11, 1949:
* The Sun’s editor is lauding the milestone of 100 million motor vehicles produced in the U.S. since 1896.
February 11, 1960:
* A bill to abolish the death penalty in Virginia has been introduced by a number of Fairfax and Arlington legislators.
* The state highway department continues to tinker with the proposed route of Interstate 66 inside the Beltway.
February 12, 1968:
* Ford’s Theatre is set for a gala reopening a century after it was closed following the assassination of President Lincoln.
* The Bishop O’Connell boys basketball team won the Virginia Catholic League championship.
February 13, 1970:
* Gov. Holton said he is open to changing the lyrics to the state song, after state Sen. Douglas Wilder said he found them offensive.
February 13, 1973:
* Walter Pennino, the husband of Supervisor Martha Pennino (D-Centreville), has announced plans to run for Vienna Town Council.
* Democrat Henry Howell is already challenging Republican Mills Godwin to a series of gubernatorial debates, even though neither candidate has officially been nominated.
* The House of Delegates has approved allowing charitable organizations to run bingo games.
February 13, 1980:
* Residents of Northern Virginia may be owed refunds from the District of Columbia government, now that the city’s “commuter tax” has been ruled illegal.
* The state Senate killed the proposed Equal Rights Amendment on a 20-19 vote (with 21 votes needed for passage); it marks the eighth consecutive year the measure has died in the General Assembly.
* Fairfax students plan to mobilize in protest of a plan to raise the state’s drinking age for beer from 18 to either 20 or 21.
* McLean High School’s boys basketball team snapped an 18-game losing streak, defeating Washington-Lee.
