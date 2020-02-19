News that was making news in years gone by:
February 19, 1943:
* While one local civic group is pressing to have state income-tax rates reduced by at least 25 percent during the war, a Sun editorial says that is shortsighted, and that the state government should hold onto the excess tax revenue to deal with post-war needs.
* The Post Office Department says it is getting fewer complaints than it did in the last war about the late delivery of mail to members of the Armed Forces.
February 17, 1961:
* A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging the county school system’s requirement that its varsity athletics program be segregated.
* Fairfax officials are mulling the damage to local roads in the wake of recent heavy snows and frigid conditions.
February 19, 1969:
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill (R-10th) is again calling on President Nixon to bring in Army troops to deal with crime in the District of Columbia.
* Students at the University of Virginia want a quota system imposed, granting tenure proportionate to race, gender and age at the school.
* The Virginia ACLU wants the word “Christian” eliminated from the next state constitution.
February 17, 1978:
* Sun publisher Herman Obermayer says “clumsy tactics” by supporters led to the ERA being killed in Richmond this year. “They did not fight skillfully for their cause,” he said.
* A state report estimates that Virginia’s new right-turn-on-red legislation saved 3.6 million gallons of gasoline over the past year.
* The House of Delegates has reversed itself and narrowly passed legislation allowing horse racing.
* The median price of a home in Northern Virginia last year rose to $63,500, according to the Northern Virginia Board of Realtors.
* Fairfax officials acknowledge they accidentally overcharged 12,000 customers for water service.
February 17, 1984:
* The chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission wants flights at National Airport cut in half, and more flights forcibly moved over to Dulles.
* Yesterday’s 142-billion-gallon flow on the Potomac River was the largest since 1972, but still well below the 313 billion gallons that flowed on March 19, 1936.
* On the basketball court, Yorktown’s girls were dropped by Marshall, 46-38.
* On TV tonight: “Dallas,” “Falcon Crest,” “Dukes of Hazzard” and “Wall $treet Week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.