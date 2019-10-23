News that was making news in years gone by:
October 24, 1944:
* National Democrats say U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd, D-Va., is hurting the party by keeping silent rather than endorsing President Roosevelt.
* Gov. Darden has told legislators he hopes it will be possible, some day, to give every Virginia schoolchild an annual physical exam.
October 24, 1962:
* The first frost of the season is expected to strike Northern Virginia tonight, but warmer weather is on the way.
* The Cuban Missile Crisis is in full swing, and a final confrontation may “come in hours.”
* The Madison Warhawks football team is being hampered by injuries and cases of the flu.
October 26, 1966:
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd, D-Va., has been laid to rest in Berryville.
October 23, 1969:
* Republican Linwood Holton and Democrat William Battle fought it out at a gubernatorial debate last night at the Twin Bridges Marriott.
* A new national survey says nearly half of smokers think the habit is immoral, up from 15 percent in 1964.
October 27, 1970:
* The Sun’s editorial page has endorsed William Hoofnagle for chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
* Vienna officials are restructuring $2 million in town debt. New interest rates will run in the 4.5-percent to 4.75-percent range.
* The Virginia Education Association says every jurisdiction in Virginia should have a kindergarten program.
October 22, 1976:
* There will be nearly 320,000 new voters in Virginia this election, and President Ford’s backers are confident they will swing the Old Dominion to him.
* Langley takes on McLean in football action this week.
October 23, 1984:
* The Board of Supervisors has given County Executive J. Hamilton Lambert a 10-percent raise, retroactive to July 1, bringing his salary to $87,400.
* A record 2.6 million Virginians are registered to vote.
* The number of unoccupied Northern Virginia hospital beds is on the rise.
* McLean’s own Bob Ryan will wield the baton at the McLean Orchestra’s annual Harvest Benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.