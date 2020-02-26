News that was making news in years gone by:
March 7, 1941:
* Fairfax and Arlington will share a new state Senate seat, under the redistricting plan currently under consideration.
* Only about 10 percent of Virginia’s draftees are rated 1-A (immediately available for military service).
* Fairfax supervisors will hold a May 12 public hearing on gun-control legislation.
March 7, 1969:
* A contract has been signed to build a tunnel under the Potomac River for the Metro line to Rosslyn. The cost is $550,000, and construction is expected to take 15 months.
* Committees in the General Assembly are mulling legislation to abandon the “Dillon Rule” and replace it with more autonomy for local governments.
* Virginia Republicans are rallying around former (Democratic) Gov. Mills Godwin as their nominee for governor this year.
* Demolition and rescue crews continue work in Skyline, where 14 men are believed dead in a construction accident.
* Twenty Fairfax police officers will be able to take their cruisers home at night as part of a pilot program.
* Fairfax school officials are considering plans to locate new schools in high-rise apartment buildings and office towers.
* Oakton High School is seen as a possible baseball power, but may lack pitching.
* On TV tonight: “Maude,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Marcus Welby” and Merv Griffin.
* Budget woes may threaten to derail planned Metro service on Sundays in Fairfax County.
* The Board of Supervisors has agreed to new campaign guidelines that require disclosure of all contributions over $15 and limiting individual contributions to $500.
* Wayne Huggins has announced plans to run for sheriff.
* Virginia’s January unemployment rate of 6 percent is the lowest for the first month of the year since 1973.
* George Mason University is sponsoring a two-week study tour to the Soviet Union.
* Underclassmen dominated at the Bishop O’Connell science fair.
March 7, 1989:
* The School Board plans to discuss the contentious issues of boundary adjustments and selection of science textbooks.
* The Kingston Trio is playing the Barns of Wolf Trap. Tickets are $16.
