News that was making news in years gone by:
January 14, 1944:
* Despite predictions this week of a massive snowfall – the first in two years – nary a flake fell on Northern Virginia.
January 17, 1963:
* The local cost of a regional mass-transit system is expected to total $19.6 million for Northern Virginia governments.
* Superintendent Earl Funderburk is proposing a $41.6 million budget to educate the school system’s 79,800 students next year.
* President Kennedy has proposed a record budget of $122.5 billion.
* A massive ice jam is clogging Niagara Falls.
January 15, 1970:
* In his last State of the Commonwealth speech, Gov. Godwin painted a “gloomy” picture for the state’s economy over the coming year.
* Battle lines are drawn in the state Senate, where Democrats are split into conservative and liberal/moderate wings.
* A legislative study group has proposed adding 2 cents per gallon to the state gasoline tax, raising it to 9 cents per gallon.
* The Board of Supervisors, led by Martha Pennino, is urging the School Board to construct apartments in some schools, so custodians can live there year-round.
* McLean High School wrestlers recently won their 18th straight match.
January 15, 1976:
* U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher termed it “deplorable” that Gov. Godwin didn’t include additional funding for the Metro system in his budget proposal.
* School Board members are trying to come up with a “Plan B” if voters reject the spring school-bond referendum.
* Vienna officials will celebrate the nation’s bicentennial by hosting a weekly celebration highlighting each state, one at a time.
January 14, 1982:
* A total of 74 people are feared dead in the crash of an Air Florida jet into the Potomac River.
* Three people were killed in a Metro subway accident.
* The House of Delegates has approved another legislative-redistricting proposal, calling for 95 single-member districts and a five-member district in Norfolk.
January 14, 1992:
* A Northern Virginia hearing on state budget priorities drew a crowd of about 400, with many saying they wanted no further cuts in the state budget.
* Fairfax Education Association members put 3,000 signs in median strips across the county, protesting planned budget cuts.
* Bruce Wright has been named headmaster of the Potomac School.
* A 22-year veteran of the Vienna Police Department has been tapped as chief of police in Dumfries.
