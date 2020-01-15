News that was making news in years gone by:
January 19, 1944:
* An argument is raging over whether, in the future, to build bridges over or tunnels under the Potomac River.
January 20, 1958:
* A Sun editorial calls for more state highway funds to be spent in the urbanizing areas of the commonwealth, including Northern Virginia.
* State Republicans say they plan to run candidates in all 10 congressional districts this November.
* Work has started on a 14-store addition to the Salona Village Shopping Center in McLean.
* The Vienna Woman’s Club enters its third year in a push to expand membership.
* A mix of rain and snow is in the forecast for tonight.
January 20, 1970:
* Vienna officials are moving ahead with their plan to have utility wires placed underground around the town.
* Gov. Holton has issued an executive order banning discrimination in hiring and promotion within state government, based on race or ethnicity.
* Vice President Agnew is back from a 21-day tour of the Far East, saying the U.S. is liked and respected there.
* On TV tonight: The NBA all-stars compete in Philadelphia.
January 20, 1972:
* State legislators are set to consider “right turn on red” this session.
* Metro has awarded a $23.1 million contract for the Pentagon City rail station.
January 20, 1977:
* Virginia Democrats whooped it up at a local celebration of the pending inauguration of Jimmy Carter.
* Several supervisors say they feel the need to rein in board chairman Jack Herrity, who they say is bullying staff into working on his projects.
* The appointment of Lt. Col. George Lovelace to the Vienna Town Council may be a violation of Army rules. The appointment is on hold until a definitive ruling is made.
* Virginia’s highway death toll of 1,011 in 1976 was down slightly from a year before.
January 21, 1986:
* Ceremonies were held across Northern Virginia marking the first federal holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
* Legislators continue to quibble over whether to hold a statewide referendum on starting a lottery.
* Former Gov. John Dalton says he is going to work every day, despite treatment for lung cancer.
* In girls basketball action, McLean fell to Langley, 33-31.
* On TV tonight: “Growing Pains,” “Dynasty,” “A-Team” and “Spenser: For Hire.”
