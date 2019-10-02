News that was making news in years gone by:
October 2, 1949:
* County voters have approved a bond referendum to expand Fairfax’s sewer lines.
* The Virginia Milk Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed price increase.
October 2, 1958:
* Last rites have been administered to Pope Pius XII, who suffered a stroke and is clinging to life.
October 1, 1962:
* The new “Miss Vienna,” Jane Embrey, has been introduced at a Town Council meeting.
* Oct. 6 is the deadline for Virginians to register to vote in the general election.
October 1, 1969:
* Republican gubernatorial candidate Linwood Holton is about to release a list of prominent Democrats who are supporting him.
* The Fairfax County Democratic Committee will expand its membership from 351 to 380 members.
* A federal appeals-court panel has affirmed that the University of Virginia must admit women to undergraduate programs.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped to 813.09.
* On TV tonight: “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” “Room 222,” “Beverly Hillbillies,” “Hawaii Five-0” and a Johnny Carson special saluting his seventh anniversary on the “Tonight” show.
October 2, 1978:
* Virginia’s jobless rate of 5.2 percent has remained steady over the past month.
* Most Virginia registrars are reporting only a slight uptick in voter interest heading into the general election.
* Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Warner has come out against creation of a federal education department.
* The Madison girls tennis team squeaked by Langley, 5-4. In football action, Madison has opened the season at 5-0, with Marshall, Oakton and Langley each at 3-2.
October 3, 1989:
* Gov. Baliles says he will not challenge U.S. Sen. John Warner next year.
* Virginia’s unemployment rate of 3 percent is second lowest in the U.S., and the total number of unemployed state residents slipped below 100,000 for the first time in 15 years.
* Officials at Dulles Airport say construction projects mean it will get worse before it gets better for those using the airport.
* The Great Falls Players will present “Wait Until Dark.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.