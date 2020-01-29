News that was making news in years gone by:
February 4, 1944:
* State legislators are wrangling over whether to impose a sales tax.
* The Virginia GOP will hold its annual convention on April 15 in Roanoke.
* At Safeway, eggs are offered for 46 cents to 49 cents per dozen, while fresh coconuts are 10 cents a pound.
February 3, 1960:
* The record $59.3 million proposed county government budget would require a tax hike of 90 cents per $100 assessed valuation, to $4.65 per $100.
* Nearly 40 members of the House of Delegates are backing a new plan to undermine court-ordered integration of schools across Virginia.
* Pranksters at James Madison High School painted a pregnant goat in the school color of green and placed her on the school roof. The goat was rescued, cleaned up and sent off to a farm.
* On TV tonight: “Ozzie and Harriet,” “Hawaiian Eye,” “Kraft Music Hall” and “This Is Your Life.”
February 4, 1966:
* The House of Delegates has passed legislation to expand George Mason College into a four-year institution.
* State legislators have voted to table a bill allowing localities to permit liquor sales by the drink.
February 4, 1975:
* Fairfax school officials say they’ve cut all they can from the budget without doing irreparable damage to the school system, but the Board of Supervisors is demanding more cuts.
* The Board of Supervisors is mulling imposition of a refundable five-cent fee on soda bottles, in an effort to spur recycling.
* Democrat Joseph Fisher spent $143,000 in his successful bid to oust U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th. Broyhill spent $234,000 in the 1974 race, according to new campaign data.
* ABC stores in Virginia are set to raise prices on 44 items and cut them on another 17.
* Rising food prices are affecting even the National Zoo, where the cost of feeding a lion has risen to $1,250 a year.
February 4-5, 1986:
* The House of Delegates is debating whether to make use of seat belts mandatory.
* A House of Delegates committee has rejected a proposal to cap interest rates charged by credit-card issuers.
* In basketball action, Langley stopped Herndon, 70-60.
* On TV: “Highway to Heaven,” “This Old House,” “Dynasty” and “Hotel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.