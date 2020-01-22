News that was making news in years gone by:
January 29, 1943:
* Local residents are being urged to salvage tin cans for the war effort.
* Acme has oranges on sale for 22 cents a dozen and large Florida grapefruit available for 5 cents apiece.
January 27, 1959:
* Gov. Almond is “racing the clock” to try to maintain segregation in Virginia’s public schools, as Alexandria, Arlington, Norfolk and Charlottesville are now under court order to integrate.
* The city of Tokyo is getting its first parking meters.
January 31, 1967:
* Plans have been proposed to carve the county into eight magisterial districts.
* Fairfax school officials are considering spending $3.5 million to provide kindergarten to 7,000 students next fall.
* In boys basketball action, Madison is 6-5, Marshall is 3-8, McLean was 2-9 and Langley is 0-10.
January 29, 1971:
* Gov. Holton is reacting with “dismay” over a proposal by District of Columbia officials to tax the earnings of Northern Virginians who work in D.C.
* County Executive-designate George Kelly Jr. painted a “depressing” fiscal picture, saying staff raises and inflation will eat up all the county government’s savings.
* McLean’s wrestlers continued their winning ways with a victory over Yorktown.
* At the movies: “Rio Lobo,” “Hello, Dolly” and “Alaskan Safari.”
January 26, 1982:
* U.S. Rep. Paul Trible is the likely Republican nominee to succeed U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd Jr., I-Va., while Democrats do not have a clear front-runner.
* A Sun editorial has blasted as “spineless” a proposal in Richmond to replace Columbus Day, Lee-Jackson-King Day and other potentially controversial holidays with a generic “Notables Day.”
* U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th, is unlikely to face a challenge within the party this year.
* Supervisor Martha Pennino, D-Centreville, was elected by her colleagues as vice chairman for the seventh year in a row.
* The Vienna Town Council again has rejected a proposal to construct an office building behind the Marco Polo restaurant.
January 26, 1993:
* In girls basketball, Madison has an 11-2 season thus far, with O’Connell 12-3, Langley 9-5, McLean 9-6, Marshall 6-8, Madeira 1-5 and Flint Hill 1-5.
