News that was making news in years gone by:
March 5, 1959:
* The county government is now requiring fire hydrants in all subdivisions started after April 10.
* Enjoy prime rib, potato, salad, onion rings and rolls at Tom Sarris’s Steakhouse for $2.50.
March 4, 1966:
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, is seeking to continue the ban on jets at National Airport for two more years, in an effort to promote the use of Dulles.
* The county forester has issued a ban on open burning from 4 p.m. to midnight due to drought conditions.
* The state Senate continues to consider the abolition of the poll tax for state elections.
* The Sun’s editorial page is blasting a General Assembly proposal to establish “freeholder” voting – allowing only property owners to cast ballots in bond referendums. The editorial says the measure is “an insult to the Constitution.”
* Yorktown High School’s guidance director has been named the new headmaster at Flint Hill School.
* The state Senate has invited Britain’s 18-year-old Princess Anne to participate in the cornerstone-laying of the new Virginia Beach Civic Center.
March 6, 1971:
* The chairman of the School Board wants more clarity in state rules on when students can be suspended, as the American Civil Liberties Union is challenging Fairfax policy on the matter.
* Virginia’s economy is showing signs of rebounding from the recession.
* At the movies: “M*A*S*H,” “Patton” and “Ryan’s Daughter.”
March 6, 1979:
* Budget woes may threaten to derail planned Metro service on Sundays in Fairfax County.
* The Board of Supervisors has agreed to new campaign guidelines that require disclosure of all contributions over $15 and limiting individual contributors to $500 donations.
* Wayne Huggins has announced plans to run for sheriff.
March 3-4, 1986:
* State mental-health facilities are facing an acute shortage of workers, according to a new report.
* The Bishop O’Connell team defeated LaReine, 32-31, to capture the Girls League Catholic Tournament title.
March 5, 1993:
* Springfield Mall has become the first enclosed mall in Northern Virginia to ban smoking in public areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.